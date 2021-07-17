Billions of funding for abandoned mineland cleanup could stimulate the economy across Appalachia while also producing jobs that would be a natural fit for coal miners, according to a new report.
Last week, the U.S. Senate Energy Committee passed out a broad-ranging bill with $95 billion for energy technologies and infrastructure. To go into effect, the bill would still need to be passed by the full Congress. It is part of a broader, bipartisan infrastructure proposal that has started moving in the Senate.
