A vote recount broke the tie between two commission candidates in Mullens on Wednesday; however, one vote still separated the two mayoral candidates.
Alan “Mater” Mills, the People's Party nominee, took the mayor's seat with 179 votes.
Terri Lea Phillips Smith, the Citizen's Party candidate, had 178 votes.
Both totals remained unchanged from the June 21 vote canvass through the recount.
Candidates in Mullens are selected through the convention system, with the Citizen's Party and the People's Party each selecting slates of candidates simultaneously in different locations.
Certified as the winning city commissioners were P.J. Blankenship, Herbie Brooks, Todd Norris and John Morgan.
Blankenship lost one vote with the recount and ended with 220 votes.
Brooks also lost one vote in the recount, ending with 190 votes.
Norris gained six votes, climbing to 182 votes.
Following the vote canvass, John Morgan and Della Houck had 169 votes each.
Morgan then gained 10 votes in the recount, ending with 179 votes to take a commission seat.
Houck's total dropped by two votes in the recount and she ended with a total of 167.
Both Morgan and Houck are Citizen's Party candidates.
Dave Cox remained at 167 votes.
Mallory Grogg Green gained 10 votes in the recount, ending with a total of 152 votes.
Steven Mills' total increased by three votes; he had 141 after the recount.
Mills is a People's Party candidate; Cox and Green are Citizen's Party nominees.
Those elected will take office July 1.