Miller will serve as State Parkways Authority Executive Director

Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Raleigh County Administrator Jeff Miller to serve as the State Parkways Authority Executive Director, Justice announced Thursday.
Miller has an extensive background in the financial sector, Justice noted in a press release. Miller is taking the position that was left open when outgoing executive director Greg Barr retired.
“Jeffrey Miller brings an impressive background of leadership and financial understanding to this position,” Gov. Justice said. “I extend my sincere gratitude to retiring Executive Director Greg Barr for serving the people of West Virginia well in his many years leading our Parkways Authority.”
A lifelong resident of the Beckley area, Miller said he is looking forward to serving the state of West Virginia but that he will not be abandoning his Raleigh County roots.
"There are many opportunities ahead for our area, and I am excited to help realize those for our residents here in southern West Virginia," he said on Thursday."I'm looking forward to this opportunity and to continue to help the Beckley-Raleigh County region grow.
"My time spent with the Raleigh County Commission as administrator has been very valuable to me, and we have accomplished a lot in my time here," he added."I will have an opportunity, now, to help boost southern West Virginia into the spotlight with a wonderful asset in our Turnpike system and to help build upon the success that has been realized at the Parkways Authority, for many years now."
Southern West Virginians have played a large role in the development of the Turnpike, according to data previously compiled by local historian Tom Sopher.
The state's 22nd governor, Clarence Meadows, hailed from Raleigh and is buried at Wildwood Cemetery.
When Meadows left office,his executive administrator Okey Patterson (from Mount Hope) was elected. Patterson scored a feasibility statement to develop the road system, and the state’s 88-mile Turnpike was born of their work, Sopher has reported.
Meadows' nephew, Beckley attorney and former state legislator Paul Hutchinson, was largely responsible in 1989 for drafting the bond that funded completion of the West Virginia Turnpike.
The late Alan Susman, a former state senator, served on the West Virginia Parkways Authority board for 28 years and played an integral role in the creation of Tamarack. According to Barr, Susman was a financial wizard who took on Wall Street financiers to save the state millions in the 1989 deal, when the state was forced to refinance bonds.
In 2018, Justice appointed former Raleigh Commission President Byrd White III as State Transportation Secretary.
“I have found Mr. Miller to be a hardworking and enthusiastic person, and I trust he will bring that same passion to his new position with the Parkways Authority,” White said. “Mr. Barr and Mr. Miller are ensuring a smooth transition and making sure the West Virginia Turnpike is in good hands.”
Miller is the father of a daughter, 8-year-old Clara.
He will resign as Raleigh administrator on Aug. 7 and begin overseeing the Parkways Authority on Aug. 10.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Thursday that Miller will be missed in the county and that the Commission will be advertising for a new administrator.
Prior to taking on the county administrator job, Miller was employed by United Bank as market president of its South Market in West Virginia.
A native of Beckley, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Mountain State University and is a graduate of the West Virginia Bankers Association School of Banking.