Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, announced mobile office hours for October at regional locations.
At the mobile office locations, members of Congresswoman Miller’s staff will take concerns from Third District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs.
Constituents are encouraged to bring along documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.
Thursday, October 14th, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., Pax Town Hall, 37 School Street, Pax.
Thursday, October 21st, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Fayetteville Town Hall, 125 N. Court Street, Fayetteville; 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Oak Hill City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Oak Hill