Scott Miller, the executive director of Just for Kids, Inc., has decided to retire later this year, according to a press release from the organization.
For 12 years, Miller has stewarded Just for Kids (JFK) through growth in both Raleigh and Fayette counties.
Marcy Nolan, president of the Board of Directors of JFK, said, “The enormity of Scott’s legacy is seen not only in what he has accomplished at Just for Kids, but also in the policies to enhance protections for children that he has influenced at both the state and national levels.”
During his tenure as executive director, Miller expanded the team of advocates, therapists and prevention specialists, all in response to increased incidences of child sexual abuse.
Miller led JFK’s expansions to child-friendly home settings in both Raleigh and Fayette counties and, according to the press release, has strengthened the collaboration of multidisciplinary team practitioners throughout the region.
In 2019, the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network awarded Miller the “One with Courage” award, recognizing an individual who is taking a stand to protect kids and ensure that survivors can find hope and healing.
The Just for Kids Board of Directors has launched a search to identify Miller’s replacement. Interested candidates for the position are invited to apply online or by mailing a cover letter and resume to director@jfkwv.com through Friday, July 28. Visit www.jfkwv.com/career-opportunities to view the job posting.
