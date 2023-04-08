morgantown, w.va.
Rep. Carol Miller, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn and other federal and state officials will gather in Putnam County on April 11 for the Agriculture Business Development Roundtable and Resources Workshop.
The free event, geared toward farmers and agriculture producers, will focus on agriculture business development opportunities in West Virginia.
The Agriculture Business Roundtable and Resources Workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. There will be discussion on the current challenges and opportunities associated with agriculture business development in West Virginia and those in attendance will learn about available state and federal resources that farmers and agriculture producers may utilize to help start or grow their business.
Following the roundtable, participating agencies will provide brief presentations on the resources and funding assistance currently available to farmers, agriculture producers, and other small businesses.
● ● ●
altoona, pa
Sheetz has been named one of this year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Places to Work. This list, now in its 26th year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Sheetz, which is ranked 58th on this year’s list, has been included on this list eight straight years and nine times in the last 10 years.
The recognition follows a recent announcement that Sheetz has been hosting hiring events across its six-state footprint this spring as the company aims to hire 2,000 employees company-wide.
● ● ●
The Greenbrier Valley Board of REALTORS will be sponsoring a 7-hour continuing education class on Tuesday, April 18.
The class will be held at the WusoM student Center.
International speaker Theresa Barnabei will be the quest instructor.
For more information or registration form, call 304-645-1811 or email: realtors@qvbor.com.
● ● ●
washington
The IRS is outlining how it plans to use an infusion of $80 billion for improved operations. The agency is pledging to invest in new technology, hire more customer service representatives and expand its ability to audit high-wealth taxpayers. The money comes from the Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill that was signed by President Joe Biden last summer. Some Republicans have suggested, without evidence, that the money would help create a mob of armed auditors to harass middle-class taxpayers. But new IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says the plan won’t include spending for new agents with guns.
