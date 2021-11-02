Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, joined Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-NY, as a co-sponsor on legislation to block and deport immigrants convicted of sexual assault from trying to enter the United States.
The BE GONE Act would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 to include sexual abuse, sexual assault, and aggravated sexual violence as crimes that would disqualify foreign applicants for residence in the United States. This measure would also make resident immigrants who are not citizens deportable.
Senator Joni Ernst introduced the companion bill in the Senate.
– Targeted News Service