Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, has announced mobile office hours for June.
At the mobile office locations, members of Congresswoman Miller’s staff will be available to help Third District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs. Constituents are encouraged to bring along documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.
All attendees are instructed to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and follow social distancing procedures.
Thursday, June 17
11 a.m. – noon, Mullens City Hall, 316 Moran Avenue
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Oceana City Hall, 1285 Cook Parkway
Tuesday, June 22
9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Fayetteville Town Hall, 125 N Court Street
11 a.m. – noon, Oak Hill City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue