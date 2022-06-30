Miller: Parkways to see over 1 million vehicles over holiday weekend

With holiday traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike expected to top 1 million vehicles during the 11 days surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, the West Virginia Parkways Authority is bringing in extra staff and law enforcement to ensure a safe, efficient driving experience, according to a press release from the Department of Transportation.
"We'll have courtesy patrols out 24-7, the State Police, and all the toll booths will have extra staff," Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority, said in the release. "We'll also have flaggers as you approach the toll booths to direct traffic into open lanes."
According to Miller, the weekends before and after July 4 are the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year.
“We expect to process 1.35 million transactions at the toll booths during this time frame,” Miller said.
Friday, July 1, is expected to be the heaviest traffic day on the Turnpike, with 165,000 vehicles expected to pass through Turnpike toll booths, the news release stated. Saturday, July 2, is expected to be second highest, with 148,000 vehicles expected. The heaviest traffic on these days, according to Miller, is expected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
To minimize wait time at the toll booths, drivers should plan ahead and try to organize their trips during non-peak hours.
Miller also urges drivers to take advantage of West Virginia's E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan, which allows drivers of passenger cars unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike for an annual fee of $26.25, plus a one-time fee of $13 for an E-ZPass transponder. All Turnpike toll booths are set up to accept E-ZPass, allowing E-ZPass holders a quicker trip through the toll booth.
To get an E-ZPass or to renew an existing E-ZPass, visit www.wvturnpike.com. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, WV 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.