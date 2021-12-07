Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., introduced on Tuesday the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Reinstatement Act.
The ERTC is designed to help small businesses rehire and retain employees they had to let go due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was overwhelmingly supported in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020.
The bill is cosponsored by fellow Ways and Means Members Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Terri Sewell, D-Ala.