Miller Hall is dressed comfortably as he sits at a round table just off the children’s section of the Raleigh County Public Library.
It’s a fitting location for the man who has spent nearly half a century working with children.
“I’ve been at this game for 47 years,” he says, leaning back. “That’s a long time to go basically non-stop.”
And it’s a good time, he says, to slow down.
The Beckley native resigned from the West Virginia State Board of Education on Aug. 29, announcing his plans to retire to Pennsylvania to be closer to his two daughters.
“My wife and my two girls are my heroes,” he says of his wife Joyce and daughters Marshay and Sharawn.
Hall is reflecting on his career when he is recognized by a familiar face.
It’s been 25 years since Paula Adkins graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.
That’s where Hall, a 1971 graduate of Woodrow, started his teaching career in 1975.
He climbed the ranks at his alma mater through the years.
Adkins remembers him as a principal.
“He is one of the most awesome people I’ve ever met,” Adkins says of her former principal. “He was nothing short of amazing.”
She pauses as her eyes fill with tears. “He’s just a good person,” she continues. "I went through so much as a teenager and I don’t know where I’d be without Miller Hall.”
• • •
The youngest of 11 children, Hall, born in Tams to a coal miner father and stay-at-home mom, laughs when he talks about his earliest memories of school.
“I didn’t want to go,” he says, shaking his head. “My mom had to make me.”
That was early days, though. By the time Hall got to Stratton Junior High School and then Woodrow Wilson, he says he never missed a day.
“I played football, wrestled and ran track,” he says.
It was the late 1960s and though he doesn’t talk much about it, he was part of the first integrated classes at the new Woodrow.
“It was some tough times, but we all stuck together,” he says. “We had a good time in school.”
Hall credits teachers and coaches, particularly former Woodrow football coach Pete Culicerto, for helping along the way.
“He molded me and shaped me into who I am today,” he says, recalling advice and encouragement the former coach gave him just before an awards ceremony.
“I had my little tie and jacket on, and Coach Culicerto said, ‘When you walk in there, you’re just as good as anybody else in that room. Don’t you forget that.’
“And I haven’t.”
Culicerto’s words stuck with Hall as he made his way to Fairmont State, where he majored in social studies, played defensive end on a football scholarship and met his future wife, herself now a retired educator.
It was a timely shopping trip just after graduation that led Hall back to Woodrow.
“I saw the assistant principal at a grocery store, and he said, ‘You finished school yet?’”
What began as a subbing position changed to a full-time job as a social studies teacher just two days later.
“The door opened and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll do it,'” Hall recalls.
His career has been a progression of “open doors” since as he moved into the dean of boys position, served as vice principal and then principal.
“I appreciate to this day the opportunity to be principal at Woodrow Wilson High School,” he says. “I was 34 years old, and I was taking over 1,800 students.
“That’s a lot of responsibility.”
He often walked the halls of Woodrow with a megaphone in hand, using it to communicate messages he says he hoped his students would remember in the years to come.
“I always used to say my pulpit was these kids,” he recalls. “I talked about respect. I talked about pride. I talked about passion. I treated them with respect and when I see them today, they still treat me with respect.”
He tilts his head in the direction of the library circulation desk, where Paula Adkins is standing.
“That’s what excites me,” he says. “It excites me and makes me feel so valuable in this community.
“That’s when I know what I tried to do was right.”
• • •
Hall remained principal at Woodrow until 1999, when an open door led him to the Raleigh County Board of Education office where he worked first as director of pupil services, then as director of secondary education and finally as assistant superintendent.
That’s where he was in 2017 when Gov. Jim Justice appointed him to the West Virginia State Board of Education.
He became the vice president of the board in 2018 and was named president in 2020.
Hall assumed his position during the first year of Covid-19. And though he says it was a challenging time to step in, he says it was perfect for him.
“I’ve learned through the ups and downs of all the doors that’s opened for me,” he says. “So that was perfect for me in that moment of time because I felt so excited to get in there, roll up my sleeves and work with the members of the state board, the Department of Education and the governor to come up with a plan.”
The plan, he says, was to keep kids safe but also try to keep them in school.
“Sometimes we could and sometimes we couldn’t,” he says. “It was stressful, but it measured who I was and what I wanted to be.”
Hall’s tenure as president ended in July. He acknowledges that, despite continual planning and adjustments, Covid added additional strains to the school system.
“We’re still feeling the effects of Covid,” he says. “We’re feeling it across the country.”
He spoke of recent state test scores, which showed alarmingly low numbers nearly across the board.
“They weren’t very good,” he says, adding the challenges of virtual learning were major contributors to the drop as students struggled with both reliable internet and, in some cases, responsible adult role models.
“We found some students don’t see the value in being educated,” he says. “Some parents don’t see the value.”
And though the scores are concerning and are in need of correction, he says they don’t always tell the entire picture.
“We have to educate the whole child — mind, soul and body,” he says, adding test scores, though important, don’t always mean success or failure in adulthood.
He uses his own test results as an example.
“I didn’t like to take tests, but I turned out OK,” he says. “But I turned out OK because I had support. I had people pushing me, and we’ve got to do the same thing for these kids."
He continued, “I’m not downgrading having good test scores, but we’ve got to have buy-in and we’ve got to work together, the local boards of education, the state board of education, Department of Education, the governor and the Legislature.
“That’s the only way we’re going to get anything done.”
He says that same approach of cooperation from top to bottom can help address teacher shortages and even the perceived breakdown of the public school system.
“You’ve got to have stronger schools,” he says. “The stronger the schools, the stronger the youth. The stronger the youth, the stronger the community.
“But everybody’s got to come together. You can’t keep pointing fingers at people. We’re throwing rocks, but who’s suffering? It’s the young people. When you throw rocks, someone is getting hurt.”
• • •
Though Hall is always full of ideas, he says it’s time to let others put theirs in action.
Walking away after nearly 50 years isn’t easy.
“I’m struggling,” he says. “I struggle leaving, but I know it’s time. It’s tough. It’s bittersweet.”
He and Joyce have already begun their move to Pennsylvania as he says he just needs to make a few more trips to collect items collected over 69 years of living.
He’s also already visited a local elementary school in Pennsylvania, where he plans to volunteer in his retirement.
“Just whatever they want me to do,” he says.
When he’s not volunteering, he says he’d like to travel with his family and maybe pick up a few hobbies.
“Between my mind, my soul and my body, I’m just going to relax,” he says. “That’s what I need to do.”
And he still plans to return to Beckley, where he will inevitably run into former students like Paula Adkins.
He says he hopes they all remember him as she does.
“He tried to do what was right for everybody,” he says, tapping his hand firmly on the round table. “He listened. He was passionate. He tried to be fair. He treated me like I was somebody.
“That’s how I want to be remembered.”
