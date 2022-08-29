Beckley native Miller Hall announced his resignation from the West Virginia Board of Education Monday.
Hall, who recently completed a 2-year term as president of the state board, told The Register-Herald his resignation, and retirement following nearly five decades in education, will allow him to spend time with family.
“I’ve been at this game for 47 years,” he said. “That’s a long time to go basically non-stop.”
Hall, a 1971 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, began his education career just four years later substitute teaching at his alma mater.
“I subbed for two days and got offered a job teaching social studies full-time,” he said.
His career progressed quickly from there as he worked his way into roles as the dean of boys, assistant principal and then principal.
Prior to his 2017 appointment to the state board by Gov. Jim Justice, Hall was employed by the Raleigh County Board of Education, for which he first served as director of pupil services followed by turns as the director of secondary schools and as an assistant superintendent.
Hall said he was grateful for the opportunity for his time in Charleston.
“I thank the governor for having faith in me to appointment to the state board of education,” he said. “It’s been the greatest thing to ever happen to me in terms of education.”
Hall said he and his wife Joyce, also a retired educator, will reside in Pennsylvania near their daughters, Marshay and Sharawn, and grandchildren.
