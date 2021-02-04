Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has been appointment to the House Ways and Means Committee for the 117th Congress.
The Ways and Means Committee is the chief tax-writing committee of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Committee has jurisdiction over all taxation, tariffs, and other revenue-raising measures, as well as a number of other programs including Social Security, unemployment benefits, Medicare, the enforcement of child support laws, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and foster care and adoption programs.
Members of the Ways and Means Committee are not allowed to serve on any other House Committee unless they are granted a waiver from their party's congressional leadership.
The committee chair is Richard E. Neal, D-Mass. Ranking member of the committee is Kevin Brady, R-Texas. There are 25 Democrats on the committee and 18 Republicans.