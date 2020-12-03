Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has announced several changes to her staff.
Michael Chirico, deputy chief of staff and counsel, is moving on to work as the government relations and policy advisor at the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission. Chirico served the Third District of West Virginia under three separate members of Congress.
Tom Moran, deputy chief of staff and communications director, will also be leaving Miller’s office at the end of the year, for an opportunity to be announced in coming weeks.
Lauren Billman, who served as Rep. Miller’s legislative director during the 116th Congress, has been promoted to deputy chief of staff and legislative director.
Joining the office is Darian Gist, who has been hired as district director to lead Miller’s in-state operation.