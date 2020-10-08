Veterans and individuals currently serving in the military are invited to join Concord University’s veterans groups for a Military Appreciation Day Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center, 300 University Drive, Beaver.
The event is being sponsored by the CU Veterans Upward Bound, the CU Student Veterans Association, and the CU Office of Veteran Services. Concord student veterans, as well as members of the community who are serving or have served in the military, are invited to attend at no charge.
The Concord University veterans groups will also be designating and painting reserved parking spots at the Erma Byrd Center for combat-wounded veterans.
For additional information, contact Dr. George Williams at gwilliams@concord.edu or 304-384-6300.