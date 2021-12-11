HICO — Richard Petitt says Diane Blume's impact on his life is still strong.
Speaking prior to the dedication of the Diane Blume Learning Center Thursday at Midland Trail High School, Petitt, the current MTHS principal, remembered the guidance and friendship offered by his mentor.
Blume retired as the school's principal in October 2017, and Petitt began his tenure as Midland Trail principal at the end of November 2017. He had earlier served as Blume's assistant before assuming the principal's post at Ansted Middle School in the fall of 2014.
Blume, who took over the Midland Trail High principal's post in July 2005, passed away on May 11, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Petitt got his start in administration with a semester as an assistant to Al Martine at Meadow Bridge High, and he said he will always be grateful for the guidance Blume gave him as he moved up in the school administration ranks.
"Personally, she took a chance on a young guy that really hadn't proven himself and definitely was as green as they come," Petitt said Thursday. "But she took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity to come here and be an administrator in the county.
"A lot of what I do today is because of her guidance and, I'll try not to get emotional here, but just the rock that she was for not just me but for this entire community and school. I would be lying to you if I didn't tell you that it's every day that I apply something that she's taught me along the way. She was very impactful to me personally.
"And as far as the school goes, Midland Trail didn't always have the greatest reputation when it came to academics," he continued. "She really changed the culture of what was expected at this school academically, and we're just trying to continue that today."
On the personal side, "She was business, but she knew how to have a good time doing it," Petitt said. "She loved people, even though sometimes she came off as having a rough edge.
"She loved not just her people within her circle, her family and friends, but she loved every kid that came through here."
Petitt discussed what he said was "probably the most impactful situation" when reflecting on Blume.
"We were standing in a faculty meeting once. Behind her she ran pictures of students. Many of the folks in the room recognized them as former students, but didn't place a lot together," he recounted. "She didn't say a word about these pictures. The next faculty meeting we had, she brought it up about those pictures, and she posed the question 'What did you think of when you saw those pictures?' Conversation went about, but ultimately what happened was that she pointed out that these were students that had chosen to drop out of school; they never graduated.
"She said each one that does that is somebody that we're letting fall through the cracks, so what do we do differently as a school to catch those?"
Family members, including Blume's daughter and son, Samantha and Steven, were among those present for Thursday's ceremony.
"It means a lot to us," said Steven Blume, who currently attends medical school at WVU. "We know how much Mom loved the school, so to see that she still has part of the school still here means a whole lot.
"I know she would like it."
"I've had a lot of principals in my day, but I can say that she was the most in control of the school," he noted. "Everyone knew that Mom was in charge, and everything went smoothly when she was here.
"It was well-organized, I can say that for sure."
Did Mom cut Samantha and Steven any breaks? "Oh, absolutely not," he said. "If anything, it was the opposite. I think she was probably a little harder on us than some of the other students, but that's fine. It paid off in the end."
He said his mother tried her best to not let her illness interfere with the job she loved to do.
"She was diagnosed about 2 1/2 years before she passed, and I think she worked for like six to eight months when she had it," he said. "She did not want to stop working, that was her one thing, she did not want to stop working. She was taking treatments and she was working through it. Eventually it got too much, but she did everything she could to work through it."
"You could tell how much she always loved helping kids" and "how much her students meant to her," Blume recalled.
He was glad the school honored his mother, a member of the MTHS graduating class of 1983, as it did. "The family really appreciates it. It's a really nice sentiment."
MTHS teacher and athletic director Milburn Pack helped dedicate the Diane Blume Learning Center. "This is a blessing to be able to designate this area in the school," said Pack.
Pack read from the plaque that is placed in the center. "Her guidance was instrumental to our students' success," it read, in part.
Describing Blume using the first letters of her first name, he mentioned such character traits as dedicated, disciplined, invested, active, never gave up on anyone and effective.
"Diane was an administrator to me, she was a friend to me, she was a member of my congregation, and I miss her dearly," he said.
