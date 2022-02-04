The Middle Fork Bridge on Meadow Creek Road in Summers County will be closing for repairs, according to Nathan Thomas, District Nine maintenance engineer with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
The closing will be on County Route 7, Meadow Creek Road, immediately east of the intersection with County Route 7/2, Hump Mountain Road, beginning Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 a.m. for structure replacement.
This section of the road will be closed until the work is completed. In its press release, the WVDOH said the anticipated completion date for the project is Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.
Traffic will be detoured along County Route 7/2 to County Route 1, Lockbridge Road, then following County Route 1 to W.Va. 20.
WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.