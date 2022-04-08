A Michigan man pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to court documents and statements made in court, James Meeks-Little, 29, of West Bloomfield, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the United States Marshals Service on June 24, 2021, in Beckley.
At the time of the traffic stop, Meeks-Little was the subject of an arrest warrant. A search of the vehicle revealed 247.9 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl found hidden behind the glove box.
Meeks-Little admitted that the fentanyl belonged to him and that he intended to distribute it.
A Springfield, model XD, 9mm semi-automatic pistol was also found during the search of the vehicle. Meeks-Little is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of his 2014 Michigan felony conviction for home invasion.
At the conclusion of the plea hearing, Meeks-Little was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22 and faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.