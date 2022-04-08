A Michigan man pleaded guilty today to the distribution of heroin in Beckley.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Kevin Glenn, 37, of Detroit, admitted that he sold heroin to a confidential informant on May 21, 2020, in Beckley.
Glenn also admitted he had $32,020 in drug proceeds in his possession when he was detained by law enforcement on April 20, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Glenn is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22 and faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.