Michael Honaker of Lewisburg was appointed to the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 42nd District, by Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday.
The district covers parts of Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe counties.
“I know Michael is going to do a great job representing the people of the 42nd District and I am honored to make this appointment,” Gov. Justice said in a prepared statement.
Honaker fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Barry Bruce earlier this month and will serve the remainder of the unexpired term. Bruce held the position for about a year.
Bruce’s letter of resignation, submitted Dec. 3 to House leaders, cited health concerns.
Honaker, according to his LinkedIn profile, serves as Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Director of the 911 Center for Greenbrier County.
Previously, Honaker spent three months as executive director of REACHH–Family Resource Center and Child Advocacy Center for Summers and Mercer counties.
He was also a sergeant and special agent in charge of special investigations for the Virginia State Police and served in the Unites States Marine Corp from 1984 to 1988.