Cornelius Pope, 24, of Detroit, Mich,, was sentenced Friday to 12 months and one day in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in the Beckley area and three years of supervised release.
Pope pleaded guilty on Oct. 2. According to court documents, Pope admitted to distributing fentanyl and heroin on four separate occasions between Nov. 7, 2018, and May 26, 2020, to confidential informants throughout the Beckley area.
The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley-Raleigh Drug and Violent Crime Unit.