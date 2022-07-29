A ceremony and celebration of arts was held at the Raleigh County Courthouse on Friday with the unveiling of a 50-pound metal sculpture created by students at New River Community and Technical College.
Government employees as well as faculty and staff from the college were on hand for the unveiling.
The art was made as a collaboration with the college’s welding class.
“For us it’s truly important to be involved with our community this way,” said Bonny Copenhaver, president of NRCTC. "There were plenty of other sculptors that they could have gone with in the county, so we are very honored to be able to do this and have a permanent recognition in the courthouse of the work that our students can do.
“We forget that art comes in many, many forms, and welding itself is a lovely artform,” Copenhaver said. “It is the work of students who are honing their craft and learning how to weld and how to cut metal and combining that in a very beautiful way.”
