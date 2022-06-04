There's a new fresh meat deli that's open in Beaver that offers products that can't be found anywhere else in West Virginia.
Merchant's Deli Market was created during a brainstorm and operated with passion between lifelong friends Benjamin Noel and Bryan Merchant.
Offering cuts of meat which are Feingold diet approved, low MSG, no fillers and 97 percent fat-free, Merchant's Deli Market looks to bring more than meat to the community.
"We grew up here, we know the area, we know that everything gets here last so we felt like that this would be something that would be welcomed,” Noel said.
"It's fresh, it's a change up,” Noel said. "If you look in Beaver, everything is either fried or sitting under hot lights. It's not just sandwiches, we aren't a restaurant; we're a deli. There's an interpersonal, barbershop type of vibe. When you ask [Merchant] what he wants to do, he'll tell you we want to be a pillar of the community."
The kitchen is located inside the former Harmony School of Music on Granby Circle off Rt. 19 in Beaver. There's a welcoming atmosphere of camaraderie. It may be the aesthetic of the building or the enthusiasm that exudes from the co-owners of the deli, but the connection to the community is real. The owners have a special relationship with the school as Noel used to have a locker room in the very same hallway that the Deli is now operating.
"We don't want to just be a restaurant,” Now said. “We offer deli trays and cuts of meat by the pound so you can take it home and make your own sandwiches. There's a lot of different ways for people to enjoy this. We challenge people to come and once you're here you'll be a believer.”
When asked why they chose the former school building to launch their business, both owners said that they're from the area and see the location as a "business incubator" from which they can grow.
There are also some unique treasures to be found in Merchant's Deli Market such as Oldbay seasoned Goldfish crackers, which aren't offered anywhere else in retail and have become somewhat of a collector's item online. Couple that with their own locally blended ground coffee recipe, Amish butter and their creative "market peppers" and you'll find that this is a true "hole in the wall" spot.
As Noel is fond of saying, there are only a few rules. "One is that it costs nothing to hang out. The second is that the first slice is on us."
They are adamant that if a customer is to merely try a cut of meat, they should opt for the Thuman brand, a high quality cut that isn't offered anywhere else in southern West Virginia and features all natural spices. The bread they use is the prestigious Pepperidge Farms. They offer a wide assortment of options and flavors, from white bread to honey oat wheat and everything in between. There are plans to eventually expand to Fayetteville but for now they are focused on building brand recognition and customer loyalty locally.
Their hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.