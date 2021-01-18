Mercer, Summers counties working to make map of area's dilapidated structures

PRINCETON — Dilapidated structures are a problem across southern West Virginia, so Mercer County is working with neighboring Summers County to pay for a map that would pinpoint their location.
The Mercer County Commission recently approved a resolution to submit a joint application with the Summers County Commission to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to ask for ARC grant funding for a Dilapidated Structures Mapping Project.
Executive Director Jason Roberts of the Regional I Planning & Development Council told the commissioners during their Jan. 12 meeting that a mapping project could conduct a comprehensive study of the county’s dilapidated structures. Region I proposed doing a joint application with Summers County so the two counties could split the grant’s matching share.
“Summers County is considered distressed by the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Roberts said.
The counties are applying for a $60,000 grant. If Mercer County applied for this grant alone, it would have to pay 40 percent, or about $12,000, Roberts stated. Applying jointly with Summers County would cut this to 20 percent. Each county would pay about $6,000 for the matching share.
Mapping the number and location of structures needing demolition would help the counties later seek federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants, Roberts said. and Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, has been working on a program to demolish dilapidated structures, creating another possibility later for funding.
The Summers County Commission has voted already to jointly apply for the ARC grant with Mercer County, Roberts said.
After Commissioner Bill Archer read the resolution to County Commission President Gene Buckner and Commissioner Greg Puckett, it was passed unanimously.
In December 2020, the county commission discussed the possibility of getting a county dilapidated structures ordinance. Puckett said during the commission’s meeting then that the Mercer County Planning Commission has been reviewing a sample ordinance from Raleigh County for several months.
Puckett said then that an ordinance would help the county take action when dilapidated structures, which can reduce property values, become a problem in a community. One goal is not to create a hinderance for anybody while putting an ordinance in place.
“We’ve made that very clear that we’re not looking to worry about barns or worried about any of those kind of structures that may be falling down on a rural piece of property,” he said then.
Dilapidated structures that reduce property values and make Mercer County less appealing to businesses and visitors alike are the focus of an ordinance being discussed by the Mercer County Commission.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said after the commission’s December meeting that the Mercer County Planning Commission has been reviewing a sample dilapidated structures ordinance over the last several months. He told County Commission President Gene Buckner and Commissioner Bill Archer that the plan was to have a planning commission meeting in December, then give the county commission a proposed ordinance to review during its January 2021 meeting.
Buckner said during the Dec. 8 meeting that the Raleigh County Commission has implemented its own dilapidated building ordinance and has started tearing structures down.
“We’re going to get phone calls, so I understand that you have a planning commission meeting coming up,” Buckner told Puckett.
Puckett said first that the planning commission planned to meet on Dec. 17, but County Administrator Vicky Reed then told the commissioners that one of its members, Will Stafford, could not attend that day. Stafford was providing the commission with alternative dates. Puckett said the goal was to have the meeting this month.
“We’ve looked at a dilapidated structures ordinance literally for two years; actually, it goes back two and a half years,” Puckett said. “We started this discussion when we reconstituted the planning commission, and one of the major things that we wanted to do was to establish an opportunity to hold additional accountability in terms of our dilapidated structures and making sure that any new things got built in a certain fashion to where they could be upheld to a certain code just to make sure that we don’t have this problem long term. And you know, it’s been in the hands of some attorneys over the last six to eight months, and I believe we’re going to get some resolution out of that soon.”
Puckett said that tearing down all old structures is not the proposed ordinance’s goal.
