princeton – Unofficial results arrived Tuesday evening in the race for a seat on the Mercer County Commission as well as races for county commission and circuit clerk in Monroe County.
Incumbent Republican Commissioner Bill Archer and Democratic challenger Jeff Disibbio were in the race for a seat on the Mercer County Commission. The unofficial tally Tuesday night showed Archer with 9,803 votes and Disibbio with 4,131 votes with all 45 precincts reporting.
Archer was first elected to the county commission in November 2016. He is the former senior editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Before being elected for the first time, Archer spoke about his early life working on a family farm, and how he handled much of its operations with his siblings after his father suffered a heart attack. He said it is important for leaders and the public to communicate, and that he had the attributes necessary for the county commission.
Disibbio became president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias in October 2019. He became the chamber’s new president after Josh Cline’s departure from the office in July 2019. Before coming to work for the chamber, Disibbio had been in the banking profession for about 17 years as well as in both the Bluefield and Princeton chambers of commerce before their merger. For 11 years, he was chair for the adult and youth leadership group.
In Mercer County, Verlin T. Moye ran unopposed for county clerk and Julie Grubb Ball ran unopposed for circuit clerk. Both candidates are incumbent Republicans.
The unofficial tally showed Moye with 12,358 votes and Ball receiving 12,341 votes.
Monroe County had two local contested races.
Republican incumbent Commissioner Kevin Galford bested his Democratic challenger Kevin Glover.
Galford received 2,937 votes to Glover’s 1,362.
But incumbent Democratic Circuit Clerk Leta Gulette-Comer lost her reelection bid.
Republican challenger Daniel Tickle garnered 2,485 votes to Gullette-Comer’s 1,825.
Jeremy Meadows, a Republican, was the lone candidate for county clerk and received 3,757 votes.
