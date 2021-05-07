Mercer man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Timothy Paul Hager of Bluefield, center, prepares to leave court Thursday after learning that he had been found guilty of second-degree murder. Attorney Joshua Lawson, left, and attorney Ryan Flanigan, far right, represented him during the three-day trial. Detective-Sgt. S.A. Sommers, to the right of Hager, was one of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department officers who investigated the case. Hager was remanded to Southern Regional Jail.