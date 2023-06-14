princeton, w.va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey was at the Mercer County Board of Education meeting Monday night to recognize a Mercer County Board of Education employee for her outstanding use of the local government purchasing card (P-Card), earning the highest rebate of any local entity in the entire state.
Julienne Smith, the Mercer County Schools accounts payable supervisor, was presented with the Leona Ketz Award, which is given to public servants who have proven to be dedicated to using their local purchasing card for transactions, to earn their entity high rebates.
Mercer County Board of Education has consistently been leading the way in total spending put on the P-Card and in rebates earned. Since 2014, because of the commitment to using the P-Card, Mercer County Schools has earned over $647,000 in rebates. This is money that is returned to the county school system for use as they see fit. Since Auditor McCuskey took office, local school boards have earned more than $6.8 million in rebates.
Since 2020, Mercer County has used the P-Card more than any other board of education, county commission, or local entity which participates in the State Auditor’s Office local government P-Card program and has earned the highest rebate.
In 2022, Mercer County Board of Education used the P-Card for nearly $10 million in payments.
The award is named after its first recipient, McDowell County Schools Director of Finance Leona Ketz.
