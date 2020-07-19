Mercer County man shows support for local law enforcement with $1,000 account at Princeton diner

PRINCETON — In a time when police officers across the nation are experiencing negativity toward their profession, a Mercer County man has stepped up to show his support for local law enforcement.
And he’s asking others to do the same.
Cecil Hash, of Bluewell, recently set up a $1,000 account at Dolly’s Diner in Princeton to provide meals for West Virginia State Police troopers whose detachment is just across the street on Oakvale Road.
“Somebody has to help stand up for these guys or we’re going to lose them,” said Hash, who is just shy of his 81st birthday. “They’re retiring like crazy.”
Hash encouraged others in the community to stand up and support law enforcement.
“i went to Dolly’s and put up $1,000 for them, but there are gift cards available for all the restaurants,” he said. “Others could easily pick up gift cards and drop them off.”
Hash asked residents in the area to support the State Police, sheriff’s departments and municipal police departments.
“There are good and bad in all churches, police departments and big corporations,” Hash said. “God and law in place is the only way to survive.”
Dolly Lane, who co-owns Dolly’s Diner with her husband Leonard, said, overall, they see much support for law enforcement.
“Many times they come in here and before they leave, people will pay for their meals,” Lane said. “We always try to tell them we are thankful and grateful for what they do for our community.”
Sgt. A.P. Christian, with the State Police Princeton detachment, said he and other troopers appreciate Hash and those in the community who are supportive of law enforcement.
“We see everything going on around the nation, and although we don’t particularly see that level around here, and never have, it’s nice to know that members of the community know what we’re doing and know what we’re going through and basically have our backs,” Christian said.
Christian noted that during their workday, “even good people we come in contact with are having a bad day.”
“We can’t make everybody happy, but we try to do the best we can to serve the community with the tradition of the State Police by doing a good job and yet being respectful and mindful of others’ feelings,” Christian said.
With respect to the current national climate, Christian said he is thankful he works in southern West Virginia.
“Law enforcement is only as good as the community we serve, and I think we have one of the best in the nation,” Christian said. “In this day and time, it’s nice to know we work in a community that cares about their law enforcement and first responders in general.”
