Mercer County investing $150,000 to get $500,000 for broadband project

PRINCETON — Mercer County commissioners have sent a letter of intent to invest $150,000 in a broadband project that will be chosen later.
The investment is part of a 70-30 funding match through the Appalachian Regional Commission's POWER program, with the ARC providing 70 percent.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said that means the county’s $150,000 investment, combined with the ARC share, will bring a total of $500,000 to the county for a broadband project.
Puckett said commissioners talked to Jason Roberts, with Region I Planning and Development, on Monday about the opportunity.
“It came down to what the county could give and what our expectations would be on how big of a project it would be,” he said, adding that the money could install a “last mile” broadband access somewhere in the county, referring to a more remote area that does not have access to broadband because it was not profitable for a company to extend the service.
Puckett said the county did a study not long ago and found many areas where this could be used.
“It depends on which one looks the most feasible based on opportunity,” he said. “At this point, we still don’t know.”
The $150,000 would come from American Rescue Plan money, he added, which is part of a larger funding picture involving proceeds from the federal infrastructure legislation.
Gov. Jim Justice has a $1 billion plan to bring broadband to all of West Virginia using money from several sources.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R.-W.Va., is also on board with an overall plan for the state.
The state Broadband Enhancement Council, the governor and the Legislature, as well as municipal leaders and others are all working together to make it work, she said, adding that American Rescue Plan money can also be used.
Puckett said any smaller local project would be coordinated in a way to maximize the return on the investment and be part of that statewide effort.
“We are aware of additional opportunities for broadband and other infrastructure projects,” he said. “We want to leverage our ARP money strategically.”
Puckett said the letter of intent for the $150,000 means the money has not gone through the county’s ARP portal yet.
“We are committed to it, but we have not officially pulled it out of our ARP portal,” he said, a move that will happen when all the details of the project are worked out.
In fact, Puckett said the county has not yet spent any of the $11.4 million in ARP funding, taking a cautious approach to see all the projects suggested and what happens with the other money coming from the infrastructure bill as well as examine every possible way to leverage the money for more funding.
“Being patient is a good thing,” he said. ”Measure twice and cut once.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com