Mercer Co. Airport gets new GM, $1.5M in funding

bluefield — Mercer County Airport has a new general manager, and a path forward that includes almost $1.5 million in infrastructure money.
Jim Pilkins was given the job of running the airport recently after former manager Clint Ransom left. It is safe to say Pilkins is more familiar with the day-to-day outside operations of the airport than anyone else.
“I have been here for 46 years,” the Bluefield native said. “I paid attention over the years and I have been through 11 managers.”
Now it’s his turn.
He recently met with state officials on the use of the first of five $295,000 chunks of money earmarked for the airport as part of the federal infrastructure bill recently passed.
Details of how the money can be spent are still being worked out.
The total will be almost $1.5 million over the next five years, he said.
“We have a five-year master plan,” he said, and the plan includes more T-hangars, an upgrade of the largest hangar and a signage upgrade.
But those decisions will come as the details of how the money can be spent are finalized as well as any matching funding that could be available.
Eventually, it will be up to members of the Mercer County Airport Authority, he added, and the Mercer County Commission has always “worked great with us.”
Commissioner Bill Archer is now acting president of the Airport Authority.
Some work has already been done on the large hangar, he said, using money raised by selling surplus vehicles from the FAA.
That also gave the airport a chance to hook on to public water from the Bluewell Public Service District rather than rely on a well that has been used since the airport opened in the early 1950s.
“We all (members of the authority) discussed the possibility of advancing some of our future projects, like building a T-hangar (by using the infrastructure money),” Archer said.
Archer said another possible smaller project is to provide some form of a food service at the airport, possibly a sandwich shop to cater to commuter traffic.
Signage is also another option, including adding Mercer County Airport on top of the large hangar so it can be seen from the air.
The airport has seen improvements in recent years, including new runway pavement, beacon lights and fencing.
The runway is now 4,758 feet long, which will accommodate small jets, Pilkins said, if weather conditions cooperate.
But lengthening the runway continues to be a long-term goal, along with moving from a general aviation airport to a commercial one with regular passenger service.
Pilkins, a 1979 graduate of Bluefield High School, well remembers the days when the Mercer County Airport was thriving when Piedmont Airlines used the airport and two-prop passenger planes were coming and going every day.
The airport was constructed in the early 1950s, and commercial air service ran from 1954 to 2007.