Jerry Stewart, 31, and Elijio Perez, 30, inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at Beckley, both admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon, commonly known as a “shank,” according to a press release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart’s office.
A staff member at the prison saw Stewart place the shank on the ground in the compound at the prison after an incident with another inmate. A staff member then recovered the weapon. The weapon was a piece of metal about six inches long, sharpened to a point on one end with a cloth handle on the other end.
Perez admitted that on March 31, 2020, he also possessed a handcrafted weapon while he was an inmate at the FCI Beckley.
A staff member found Perez's weapon after the inmate had placed it on the floor between a desk and a wall in an office at the prison. The weapon was a piece of metal about 9 ½ inches long and sharpened to a point on one end.
Both defendants admitted that the shanks were designed and intended to be used as weapons.
Both Stewart and Perez face up to five years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentences they are now serving. Sentencing for both defendants is set for June 11.