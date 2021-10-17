Myra Alley Kingsbury never set out to write a book about her beloved grandmother, affectionately known as Mawzy.
In fact, the journey which led this Springdale native to write a book started with the simple desire of helping her mother, who was then in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, remember her past.
“So, what happened was my mother was getting dementia and I thought maybe I should take her back to Mawzy’s hope chest and get some of the photo albums out and see if she can help me identify some of the people in those photos,” Kingsbury said. “And that’s really what started this whole thing.”
Kingsbury said the old photographs didn’t really help in sparking her mother’s memories, but it did pique her own interest as many of the photos were taken before Kingsbury was born.
Kingsbury said the more she dug through the hope chest the more interested she became in Mawzy, whose given name was Grace Louise Walker, and in putting all the pieces together.
Kingsbury, who now lives in Nebraska, said it was roughly seven years ago when she started looking through Mawzy’s hope chest at her mom’s home in Springdale but didn’t decided to write the book, “Mawzy’s Hope Chest,” which was released in September, until about three and a half years ago.
“I went back home another time and decided to dig a little deeper into the hope chest and I found this wooden box and I opened the lid and on the inside was a leather-bound marriage certificate and underneath the marriage certificate were 66 love letters that (Mawzy’s) boyfriend at the time had written her between 1925-1929. All of a sudden, things became more alive and that’s when I started thinking maybe I should write a book.”
● ● ●
Kingsbury, a Certified Financial Planner who spent most of her career as a financial advisor, said she sought the help of a writing coach she met through a writing class to assist in turning the bits and pieces she found in Mawzy’s hope chest into a book.
Kingsbury explained that a hope chest is a big wooden trunk that women used to store items they’d need when they started a family of their own.
“Back in the day, for lack of a better term, young women, when they were still living at home, would get a hope chest,” she said. “They would start to fill it with things that they would need when they got married and moved out on their own.”
Kingsbury said hope chests were typically filled with household necessities like handmade quilts and crocheted tablecloths, but Mawzy’s hope chest was much different.
Instead, it housed old photos, some before Kingsbury’s time and others of when she was little.
Kingsbury said she also found an old school bell Mawzy used when she taught at Springdale Elementary.
There was also an old camera, letters from her son when he was in Japan during the Korean War, a notebook from 1929 where Mawzy kept track of her expenses during her senior year at Woodrow Willson High School and more.
Kingsbury said the reason Mawzy’s hope chest was different from most women of her time was because Mawzy, herself, was also different from the women of her time.
“In the beginning that’s what she used it for, preparation for a marriage, and her first household,” Kingsbury said. “But it morphed because the marriage didn’t last. That’s the other thing that amazes me about her. She was a single mother of three and she was pulling herself up by her bootstraps and moving forward. (The hope chest) became her life story.”
● ● ●
Kingsbury said she was amazed by everything she learned about her grandmother, who spent most of her life dedicated to teaching and learning, by digging through her hope chest.
“I was in tears a lot of the time,” Kingsbury said. “I was thankful that she left so many clues. It was like working a puzzle. I started out with maybe 500 pieces of a 1,000-piece puzzle and kept having more questions so I kept digging then I would have another question.”
Kingsbury said she wasn’t able to find all the answers to questions in Mawzy’s hope chest but she was able to put most of the pieces together.
She said she grew to admire her grandmother, who passed away in 1988 when Kingsbury was in her 30s, even more through researching what she found in the hope chest.
One of the most impressive things Kingsbury learned about was how Mawzy pursued an education while raising a family of her own, earning degrees from Concord University and West Virginia University.
Kingsbury said this drive would later inspire her mother, who also attended Concord, as well as herself.
“This book I’m hoping is a book of empowerment,” she said. “If you look at Mawzy’s life and all she went through in an era that was not all that forgiving, it’s sort of like if she can do it why can’t I? I see that as being something people will take away from it. Just the history. She was born in 1907. She didn’t go to school in second grade because of Spanish flu. She lived through World War I and World War II . . . then the Great Depression hit while she was married. Then she gets divorced in 1935. . . She went through all of that and she just kept pushing forward. That’s what I hope people get out of the book. Everyone has struggles, but you just got to keep on pushing forward.”
● ● ●
For those curious as to how her grandmother came to be known by Mawzy, Kingsbury said, “You’ll have to read the book.”
“Mawzy’s Hope Chest” can be purchased at several bookstores in southern West Virginia including A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, Cathedral Café and Bookstore in Fayetteville, Alderson’s Store in Alderson, Otter & Oak in Hinton and The Hatter’s Bookshop in Princeton.
It is also available on Amazon.
Proceeds from the sale of the book will go toward The Hope Chest Scholarship established by Kingsbury, a third generation Concord University alumna.
The scholarship is available to young women studying education or finance at Concord University.