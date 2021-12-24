Memories from the old general store

Heated by an old potbelly stove, the old mom and pop store was warm and inviting in the winter and surprisingly cool in the summer.
My Aunt Goldie and Uncle Buck ran the store for many years in their small, rural community in Virginia.
The only public location in the neighborhood, it was a place to see neighbors, pick up the latest gossip, swap tall tales, while grabbing a loaf of bread and some milk.
Ice cream? The choices were limited to an Eskimo Pie (vanilla ice cream dipped in chocolate on a stick), grape popsicles, or small cups of chocolate or vanilla, some
times strawberry, complete with little wooden spoons.
Bologna and chopped ham, displayed in long cylinders in the meat case, were sliced on the meat slicer. The thickness was determined by the customer’s choice. Then it was weighed on a scale and wrapped in white butcher’s paper. It was delicious. The prepackaged luncheon meats of today can’t compare.
Penny candy (sometimes you could get more than one piece for a penny) was kept in large, clear jars on the counter. Some of it (gasp!) was even unwrapped and customers helped themselves.
Soft drinks, or “pop” as we called it, in small glass bottles had to be brought out of the top-opening cooler by working the top of the bottle through the metal grate maze. The bottle opener was on the side of the cooler and designed to catch the metal lids as they fell; no twist tops in those days.
You could also buy a small pack of notebook paper, a yellow No. 2 pencil, a box of eight crayons, or even a handful of 10-penny nails.
The store was small, but the offerings included just about anything one might need until he or she could make it into town, about 15 minutes away.
Not everyone had daily access to a car in those days, so the small general store was an important part of the community.
That old store had well-worn wooden floors and a distinctive smell that was likely created by a combination of the wood-burning stove, barrels of apples and potatoes, baskets of onions, cucumbers, and bright red tomatoes, along with the odors emitted by the pop cooler when it was opened. The cooler didn’t smell bad, but the odor was unique and the same in any store. And almost everyone who came through the front door wanted a bottle of pop.
In front, the store was covered with colorful signs – Royal Crown Cola, Sunbeam Bread, even the Marlboro Man – provided by the wholesalers who sold their wares to my aunt and uncle.
There were also assorted wooden crates, which people used for chairs, strung along the narrow front porch. Often as not, there were at least three men sitting there, exchanging stories. In the winter, the crates were moved inside, next to the stove.
The store was open six days a week; Sunday was reserved for church and dinner at Mammaw’s house.
I guarantee, however, if Goldie or Buck went into the store for just a few minutes on Sunday, there would be three people there to make purchases before they could get out again.
Both Goldie and Buck were personable and enjoyed talking with their customers, who were also their neighbors.
Goldie was also a collector of recipes, some of which came from her customers and some of which she made up as she went, depending on what was available from the store. She also shared many of those recipes with my mom.
One of her favorite recipes was for a simple steak dish that she prepared in just over an hour. It could be a nice change from the leftover Christmas turkey or ham, or whatever you served.
● ● ●
Goldie’s Skillet Steak
4 pieces of cubed steak
1 small onion sliced thin
1 green pepper sliced thin
1 clove of garlic
1 15-ounce can of tomato sauce
1 six-ounce can of tomato paste
1 teaspoon of oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
Spray a large skillet with non-stick vegetable oil.
Brown steak on medium heat until it is almost done.
Add the onion, pepper, garlic, and seasonings; continue cooking until onions and peppers are tender.
Mix in the tomato sauce and paste.
Reduce heat, cover and simmer for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
● ● ●
I use minute steak; it’s tender and there is no gristle. However, any type of steak will work in this. I also roll the steak in flour before cooking.
This recipe also works with chicken or pork chops instead of steak.
You might try adding mushrooms with the steak.
Maybe mix and match the seasonings that could include a dash of red pepper seeds, or a splash of Worcestershire sauce, a little chili powder or hot sauce, or a little Italian seasoning – whatever you like.
Top it with melted mozzarella cheese or a spoonful of sour cream.
If you add thinly sliced potatoes, you could create a one-skillet meal. I would cook the potatoes in a separate pot until they were almost done and drain the water before adding them to the steak mixture as it begins to simmer. I would also add another can of tomato sauce.
This dish could also be served with potatoes or rice on the side. With a little salad and some garlic bread, the meal is complete.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
In any event, it’s time to raise your glass to the new year stretching before us. Here’s to 2022; may it bring us a renewed sense of hope and national unity, with far better things on the horizon.
