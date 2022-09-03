The 2022 Princeton Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be Saturday, Sept. 10, at Hunnicut Field at 1321 Stafford Drive, Princeton.
Onsite registration opens at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. followed by the stair climb at 9:30 a.m. The climb ends at 1 p.m.
The Memorial Stair Climbs honors and remembers the FDNY firefighters who gave their lives so that others might live on Sept. 11, 2001.
Each participant in the climb pays tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.