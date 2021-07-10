They say inspiration can come from anywhere. For Stacy Hatfield, it came from a big scoop of hand-dipped Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle ice cream served in a warm, fresh-off-the-griddle waffle cone.
“It was the best combination I had ever had,” said Hatfield, recalling the Jack the Dipper ice cream parlor she and her family visited in North Carolina while traveling for a West Virginia High School Rodeo Association event. “I told my son, ‘We need a place like this.’ ”
Then, four months ago, Hatfield, the nursing director at Eppy’s Drug, walked into her house one day after work and announced to her husband and three children she had taken out a business loan and that the family would be opening an ice cream parlor.
“They said, ‘Mom, you’re so silly,’ ” Hatfield said. But she wasn’t joking. Two weeks ago, she and her family opened Melting Memories – where Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle and 23 other flavors of Hershey’s Ice Cream are hand-scooped into freshly made waffle cones six days a week at 423 Ragland Road in Beckley.
“It’s been pretty steady,” she said. “We were pretty overwhelmed that first week, and I think that’s a good overwhelmed.”
In fact, they sold out and had to order a special delivery.
“The support of the community has been unbelievable,” Hatfield said. “Everybody loves good, hand-dipped ice cream.”
That goes for her family, too. Stacy comes in after her nursing day ends. Her husband, Josh, a coal miner, helps out after work, too, as does their 18-year-old son, Ethan, when he gets off work from Rural King. Her daughter, Alura, 15, works behind the counter along with five other employees in various shifts. Even 4-year-old Wyatt lends a hand.
“He’s our ice cream taster,” she said.
His favorite flavor? Superman.
“Kids love that one,” Hatfield said.
Some other unique favorites? Banana pudding, strawberry and blueberry cheesecake, and – of course – the same Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle that inspired Hatfield at that rodeo competition. (Alura is a barrel racer, and both boys ride.)
Traditional favorites like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, cookies and cream, butter pecan (which is sugar-free), pistachio, mint chocolate chip, cotton candy, rainbow sherbet and several others can be served in a variety of cones, in bowls, as sundaes, in root beer floats, and even disguised as tacos and nachos.
The ice cream taco is a waffle cone shaped like a taco and filled with two scoops of ice cream and a shell dip on top, Hatfield explained.
Nachos are the homemade waffle pieces cut to resemble nacho chips, then covered with three scoops of ice cream, a topping of the customer’s choice, whipped cream and a cherry.
“People have fun putting their own spin on those orders,” Hatfield said, adding that more options may be available in the near future.
“Right now, we have 24 flavors, and if it keeps going the way it is, we’ll expand another case so we can offer more dairy-free and sugar-free options,” Hatfield said.
Patrons may take their cones outside, home, or to an indoor seat at one of the industrial wooden spool tables covered with colorful tablecloths. And once Covid restrictions are lifted, Hatfield said, additional space will be open to customers for seating around games like cornhole, air hockey and ping pong, unless that space is rented out for birthday parties or other events.
It isn’t the first time the location has housed fun. Hatfield remembered the site was once home to a go-cart track and bumper boats, across the street from a short-lived miniature golf course in the early 1990s. She had concerns at first about the location on a fast and busy road, but so far, it has proved successful. Locals and tourists alike – some who have simply Googled hand-dipped ice cream while visiting the area – are finding Melting Memories and keeping the new business busy.
“It’s like the movie ‘Field of Dreams,’ ” she said. “If you build it, they will come. And I feel like that’s kind of what we’ve done here.
“I hope we’re here to stay,” Hatfield said, noting that she hopes to add hot dogs and real nachos to the menu by fall. “This is something for our community and for my family. We hope it is something the kids will inherit one day.”
Hatfield said she is also hopeful the ice cream parlor will create special memories for customers of all ages.
“Some of my best memories are of sitting with my grandma and grandpa in the evenings, having ice cream,” Hatfield said. “My daughter came up with the name. And we have great ice cream memories, too. Making a mess. Having a good time. And that’s what it’s all about.”
Melting Memories is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. It is closed on Sundays. For more information, visit Melting Memories on Facebook.