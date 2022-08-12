United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars participants Lisa Walker and Dr. Alex Daniele are combining the best of West Virginia for a fundraiser.
Football, ATVs, local food trucks, a bonfire and evening entertainment will all come together on Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of their fundraising efforts.
Beginning at 4 p.m., registration will open at Burning Rock Off Road Park in Sophia for a guided ATV ride led by Owen Schmitt.
Local food trucks Francie’s Sweets, SunTan Swine BBQ and DEEZ EATS will be on-site.
The guided ride will last about three hours, beginning at 6 p.m. Registration is $50 per rider, which includes a one-year membership to Burning Rock.
Owen Schmitt, who played football at West Virginia University before being drafted into the NFL by the Seattle Seahawks in 2008, will be working with Team Alex and Lisa. Owen also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders before returning to West Virginia where he now lives and remains active in sports as an assistant football coach at Greenbrier West High School.
Walker is a Beckley native with plans to remain in the area she loves for the rest of her life. She has served the nursing profession for almost 30 years and is a nurse practitioner with Raleigh General Hospital at the Raleigh Heart and Health clinic.
“I am humbled and excited to be part of the 2022 Dancing with the Stars,” Walker said in a press release. "It is an iconic event for a wonderful cause and we’re having so much fun rehearsing for our performance.”
Dr. Daniele was raised in California but has been working in West Virginia for the past eight years and in Beckley for the past three.
Daniele is a dentist working with Dr. Greg Harvey at Harvey Dental Studio. With a background in performance and an outgoing personality, Alex is thrilled to be part of the event.
“The people of West Virginia really take care of each other and it’s awesome to be part of that,” he said in the release.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars will be Friday, Sept. 23, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Funds raised from the event and other UWSWV events support the organization's annual campaign fund, which allows the organization to serve its partner agencies in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, Mercer and McDowell counties and the Greater Bluefield area.
Donations to support Team Lisa and Alex can be made online at https://unitedwayswvstars.org/lisa-walker-dr-alex-daniele/
