Charleston – Some businesses in West Virginia will be permitted to open Thursday, Governor Jim Justice said Wednesday.
Thursday's opening will be primarily medical providers, Justice said. He added that medical boards may provide those businesses with guidance.
“We’re telling them they can open, but we’re not telling them they have to open," Justice said.
Justice had said Monday businesses could begin re-opening after three straight days with the rate of cumulative positive COVID–19 cases to cumulative laboratory results remained under three percent.
Using cumulative test results means it would have taken an unusually large number of new cases detected this week to prevent the state from re-opening.
As of Tuesday, the average number of positive cases each day over the previous week was 18.8, and the average number of new lab results received per day was 2,080.
If, falling in line with those trends, West Virginia would have received another 2,080 test results Wednesday, that would have brought the total to 43,606 test results. In order for West Virginia to have reached 3 percent positive cases Wednesday, the state would have to have reached 1,308 positives.
That would be an increase of 213 in a day, 10 times the amount the number has increased on average per day over the past week.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting 42,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,109 positive, making that rate about 2.6 percent.
Justice asked businesses to continue to let employees work remotely when possible. The governor said he was asking, not requiring, businesses to offer early hours reserved for seniors, when their stores are cleanest.
The governor said the state could not provide personal protective equipment to churches, but asked that church-goers sit in every other pew and to wear masks. Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, aded that singing can transmit the virus, and said that vulnerable people should stay home, and churches should offer virtual worship services if possible.
Major General James Hoyer said the National Guard has provided a list of vetted vendors for PPE on their website.
Justice urged people to continue to help seniors, frequently wash their hands, wear masks or face coverings, and social distance.
Hoyer said the Guard is working on plans to continue feeding programs for children and seniors over the summer.
Justice said reopening schools this school year is "off the table."
Wednesday morning, DHHR reported the same number of positives as they had the afternoon before, 1,095.
During the briefing, DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said that was because the agency had received requests to begin posting positive cases from local health departments even before case investigations are concluded.
He said that means some case investigations end up finding some people counted as positive had already been counted in another county, or lived out of state.
During the briefing Tuesday, Justice had elaborated on plans to reopen businesses.
He said that on Thursday, in the Week 1 phase of reopenings, hospitals will be able to resume elective medical procedures. Also during Week 1, outpatient health care operations may resume, including primary care, dentistry, physical/occupational therapy, psychological/mental health, "and similar practices," according to DHHR guidance. Testing of day care staff across the state will begin.
Small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, restaurants that offer take-away or outdoor dining, and funeral homes would be permitted to resume operations in the “Week 2” phase of the governor’s plan, which is set to begin Monday. Professional service businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and pet grooming would also be permitted to reopen.
They would be required to operate with physical distancing measures in effect. Businesses would also be required to implement efforts to increase sanitation and the use of face coverings, according to DHHR.
