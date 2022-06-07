Medical professionals testify in Raylee Browning trial

Raylee Browning, an 8-year-old girl from Oak Hill, was already dead prior to medical intervention at her home and at Plateau Medical Center on the day after Christmas in 2018, according to witness testimony Tuesday in the trial of those accused in her death.
Raylee’s father, Marty Browning Jr.; Marty’s wife, Julie Titchenell Browning, and Julie’s sister, Sherie Titchenell, are accused of causing Raylee’s death. They were arrested a year later on charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.
Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death. Both charges are felonies.
Tuesday marked the second day of the trial being presided over by Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake.
In the morning session, jurors heard testimony from a paramedic, two nurses and a doctor in their treatment of Raylee on the day she died.
They painted a timeline of the events from the time EMS showed up at her home in Oak Hill to take Raylee for treatment at Plateau, where she was pronounced dead.
In the afternoon, the jury heard testimony from a pediatrician, a psychiatrist, a psychologist and a counselor who all treated Raylee Browning in the years prior to her death.
First to testify was Angela Coleman, an EMT working with Jan-Care Ambulance Services. Coleman was the first of Tuesday’s witnesses to lay eyes on Raylee as she was carried out of the Oak Hill residence by Sherie Titchenell.
Coleman said she and her partner were initially called to the house to respond to a child having a seizure. When they arrived, Coleman said they were told by Sherie Titchenell that Raylee had fallen while getting out of the shower.
Coleman described Sherie Titchenell as emotionless and casual as she handed Raylee's “lifeless” body to Coleman’s EMS partner on the scene.
Coleman said Rayles’s body was cyanotic or blue when she was handed over and it also did not appear as if Raylee was breathing.
She added that she also saw bruises, which she described as “splotches,” all over Raylee’s body when her partner lifted the child’s shirt in order to attach a defibulator pad for a resuscitation attempt, which was unsuccessful.
An exact time was not given for when Coleman and her partner picked up Raylee from her Oak Hill home.
Later, Dr. Dilip Ghodasara, referring to the girl's medical chart, testified that Raylee arrived at Plataeu Medical Center at 11:55 a.m.
Ghodasara, an emergency room physician, was the attending physician who led the treatment of Raylee.
Ghodasara and two nurses – Virginia Kessler, a nurse supervisor, and Tomora McGinnis, a registered nurse – were all called to the stand to testify to the treatment Raylee received at Plateau Medical Center on the day of her death.
According to Ghodasara’s medical notes, Raylee was pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m., 32 minutes after arriving in the ER.
During that time Ghodasara said a team of five to six nurses, including Kessler and McGinnis, worked to resuscitate Raylee, giving her IV fluids and medicine, checking her heart rhythm, giving CPR and performing other lifesaving measures.
Attorney Evan Dove, who represents Sherie Titchenell, asked Ghodasara if Raylee was “dead on arrival,” meaning dead prior to her admittance to the hospital.
Although Ghodasara did not give a definitive answer to Dove’s question, stating that there are several lifesaving steps they perform before time of death is called, he did say that Raylee was so cold when she arrived at the hospital that her temperature did not register with hospital equipment.
Ghodasara added that those monitors also showed Raylee’s heart was not beating.
Kessler and McGinnis gave similar accounts to Ghodasara, though their testimony also delved into the bruises, scratch marks and scabs that they described as covering Raylee’s body.
Both nurses said these markings led them to believe that Raylee was abused. As a result, they did not allow Raylee’s father or his wife to see Raylee's body after she was pronounced dead.
McGinnis said she “felt the need to protect (Raylee’s) body” and that in her 18 years of nursing she had never seen a child’s body look the way Raylee’s did.
During McGinnis' testimony, photos taken of Raylee’s body after she was declared dead were shown on a projector to the jury. McGinnis, who was present when the photos were taken, described what the photos showed.
The 10 photos shown to the jury included close-ups of Raylee’s abdomen, neck, legs, back and forehead.
In each of the pictures, McGinnis pointed out some type of bruising, scrape mark or scab that could be seen on Raylee’s body. A photo of Raylee’s right leg also showed a burn mark, which Ghodasara said was a second-degree burn.
Ghodasara said the burn likely came from a small pointed hot rod. Special prosecuting attorney Brian Parsons asked Ghodasara if the burn could have been caused by a cigarette, to which Ghodasara responded yes.
The three medical professionals also spoke about their perception of Marty and his wife, Julie Titchenell, when they arrived at the hospital.
Ghodasara said in speaking with the couple to inform them of Raylee’s death, Julie Titchenell remained seated and calm while the father began crying and pacing.
McGinnis and Kessler also noted Julie Titchenell’s calm demeanor, which they said was abnormal given the circumstances.
Later in the day, jurors heard testimony from Raylee’s pediatrician, Dr. Michele Staton, as well as Dr. Brandon Workman, a psychiatrist who also treated Raylee.
Raylee’s treatment with Staton began in 2014. Staton said Raylee was typically accompanied by her father and stepmother, Julie Titchenell, though Julie did the majority of the talking for Raylee.
During the four years Staton treated Raylee, Staton said she saw Raylee anytime she was ill or needed a well-visit.
She added that some of the complaints brought up by Raylee’s parents that she was asked to address included low blood sugar, picking at her skin and behavioral issues.
To address these, Staton said she made referrals for Raylee to see a counselor, a psychiatrist and a dermatologist.
Staton was also asked about Raylee’s weight, which previous witnesses had mentioned was on the light size for her age.
Staton said she did not document or make any notes regarding Raylee’s weight as to whether it was healthy or unhealthy though she did keep track of Raylee's weight and height on a chart.
Staton said that during her final visits with Raylee she noticed Raylee “had lost a significant amount of weight.”
Last to take the stand was Workman, who treated Raylee from September 2016 to November 2018. Workman said his treatment of Raylee had a several-month gap in the beginning of 2018 due to changes in the workplace.
Over the course of the roughly two years that Workman saw Raylee, Workman said the majority of his diagnoses were based on what he was told by Julie Titchenell during his appointments with Raylee as well as what he observed as Raylee rarely spoke.
In talking of Raylee’s symptoms and treatment, Workman said, “There was a lot going on.”
Workman said those symptoms included behavioral issues or acting out, anxiety, depression, overeating and self-harm, and behaviors such as picking at the skin.
As a result, Workman prescribed Raylee a number or medications that changed over the course of his treatment. In the beginning, Workman prescribed as little as two medications that were subsequently added on to or changed.
During Workman’s last appointment with Raylee, she was on roughly six medications meant to treat all her symptoms.
Workman also made referrals to counselors as well as a psychiatric hospital for more thorough care. No documents were presented that Raylee was ever admitted to a psychiatric hospital.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Each defendant is being represented by a separate attorney.