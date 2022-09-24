Medical director sees fall-off in routine checkups

AccessHealth Medical Director Rodney Fink would like to remind everyone to visit their primary care provider, especially since many of us aren’t making those appointments anymore.
This type of gentle nudge is becoming the new normal for Fink and the staff at AccessHealth, who are working to reestablish relationships with their patients after the coronavirus pandemic stopped a lot of those in-person visits.
However, this isn’t the only new normal facing primary care providers (PCPs) at AccessHealth and throughout the nation, according to Fink. There is also a continued need for telehealth services, finding ways to ensure staff retention, increasing school and community based mental health care and making sure the human element is present in all they do.
Reestablishing
relationships
Fink explained that the most notable new normal since the pandemic began is a change in how patients seek health care. He said that many people have switched from scheduling regular visits and follow-up appointments with their primary care provider to making only sporadic visits.
“During the pandemic, people stopped going many places, but they definitely stopped going to physicians’ offices for fear of exposure to Covid,” Fink noted. “So we have gone from routine, recurring care – the old model – to where people seek out episodic care, meaning they only come in if they need stitches or if they have a fever.”
He said that prior to the pandemic, “with the proliferation of things like minute clinics,” patients had already started adapting to the “one stop, any time day or night” visits that urgent care clinics provide.
“That’s not everyone, of course, but this is the transition that has occurred. It was here before the pandemic, and it continues today.”
However, he said that this model isn’t always what’s best for the patient.
“You need your regular checkups – just like dentists say – and you need preventive care. You need to have regular visits to monitor health conditions and to look to the future as you age.”
However, “an unexpected amount” of patients have stopped coming to AccessHealth, Fink noted.
“It’s not that we have a shortage of patients or a shortage of visits. We just know there are a lot of people missing from their routine, preventive maintenance care. We have a very large patient base at AccessHealth, and people have to get back into the habit of going [to see their provider].”
“We are encouraging people to come back to their physicians,” Fink said. “Like the old Nike slogan, ‘Just Do It.’”
“We miss you people,” he added. “Our purpose here is to help you. Please let us help.”
Fink added that he wants to hear patients say “That’s my doctor” or “That’s my nurse practitioner” as often as they once did. Also, he said he would like to hear the staff say, “That’s my patient.”
“When you have that – it’s smooth sailing.”
Telehealth
Another new normal for PCPs is offering patients the ability to meet, without making an in-office visit, through telehealth services – quickly becoming the go-to service for patients who not only want to stay away from possible Covid exposure, but for those who enjoy the convenience.
“Not every office visit is going to be in the office,” Fink said. “Some will be, but some will not.”
He explained that when the pandemic began, those at AccessHealth had to make sure they were able to communicate with their patients. So they, like many other providers nationwide, started providing this as a service.
“We didn’t really have a problem except for initial understanding of the technology,” Fink stated, adding that on the patient side family members would often help those who were uncomfortable with technology.
Sometimes a quick telephone telehealth call was made by practitioners to their patients in the event they couldn’t come into the office or didn’t have access to the technology, he said.
“Covid is still in the community, and there are people who wish to use telehealth without coming into the office,” Fink said. “Some patients with chronic illnesses appreciate telehealth visits.”
Staff retention
Thankfully, Fink notes that AccessHealth is not experiencing much in the way of staffing shortages like other medical providers. However, some professionals do seek employment elsewhere if another company offers more money.
“What’s going on across the country is a type of bidding war,” Fink explained. “It started before the pandemic with travel nurses being paid large sums of money.”
He said that some larger organizations, like VA clinics, have “deeper pockets” and can therefore pay higher salaries.
To counter the higher pay being offered to professionals from other organizations, Fink said that AccessHealth is offering an increased benefits package. Additionally, to retain and attract housekeeping, maintenance and receptionist staff members, AccessHealth just started offering a $15 minimum wage.
“We really try hard to work well and provide as best as possible for everyone in the company,” Fink said. “I think we are doing good. Our professional staff – the nurses, the practitioners, the nurse midwives – if you hire a good group of people who really love what they do and care about their patients, it’s not as much work. I have to say we are a pretty happy organization.”
School-based clinics
AccessHealth maintains school-based clinics at various locations throughout Raleigh County. Because of this, providers are able to offer direct services to students.
“The pandemic affected the lives of school-aged children tremendously,” Fink said.
“This is a terrible thing. It has really destroyed our children – their lives, their education and their socialization skills.”
He added that one of the long-term consequences of the pandemic is that children suffered.
“That’s really where my heart goes out – to little kids.”
As a result, AccessHealth is now adding additional social workers in the schools, especially “where there is a great, great need to work through this pandemic trouble.”
“All of us must do everything we can to reshore up their education and their life expectations and experiences, and return joy,” Fink said. “[Childhood] is one of the few times in life that you really know what joy is.”
It wasn’t only children who were affected by the isolation and fear the pandemic has caused. Adult mental health has suffered as well.
“Do I think that more people need it (mental health care) than before the pandemic? Yes, I certainly do,” Fink stated.
“We have such resistance in our society to mental health care. People put that off like a toothache, and then they can’t do anything about it.”
He said that the behavioral health department stays busy, so much so, they have just added another social worker.
Covid-19
Fink recalled seeing the grim images from larger cities that were aired to the world during the height of the pandemic.
Although he said that our smaller communities didn’t experience mass Covid casualty events like other areas, many people, including those at AccessHealth, lost loved ones due to Covid.
“Everybody knows, or can name, someone who lost their life to Covid – that’s a shock. In January 2020, we didn’t know what was coming,” Fink stated. “How can you not be broken-hearted?”
He credits the leadership of those in health care organizations throughout our community, including health departments, Eppy’s, Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley ARH Hospital and more, for keeping local residents as safe as possible.
“We had those massive vaccination clinics at the armory,” Fink recalled. “We had cars lined up for blocks, and we were seeing thousands of patients a day.”
“We were all battling to win the war, and we are still battling. Covid-19 is resistant, and we have had a pretty tough time despite vaccination.”
Lessons learned
Fink says that perhaps the biggest lessons learned from the pandemic are the importance of creating meaningful connections with others and of the value of life.
“I believe in God, and when this (pandemic) started, I said, ‘This is either God’s plan or Satan’s biggest mistake.’”
He said that now he tells the staff at AccessHealth that he wants them to develop stronger relationships with their patients and not worry about insurance or other outside factors.
“I tell everyone, ‘When you go in there and shut that exam door, I expect you as a practitioner and the patient to come up with the best possible plan. Whether it’s a sliding scale for someone who can’t afford it, or to make the right connections, what happens in that exam is where you do your best for the patient. It’s just one human sitting with another human in an exam room, and we do what we can do.’
“We are not playing Monopoly after all,” he concluded. “It’s not about how many houses or railroads that you have, or how much paper money you’ve got. It’s really about what you have in your life, and not your bank account.”
