Following a ribbon cutting, a line of customers waited outside the doors of southern West Virginia's first medical cannabis dispensary on Friday, unbothered by cold temperatures and snow flurries.
The Cannabist, located at 300 Galleria Plaza in Beckley, celebrated its grand opening though stocks were in short supply with demand outstripping supply across the state for a new industry that relies on a product that needs to be grown and processed before it can be dispensed.
Before customers could walk into the dispensary, they were required to show their medical cannabis card as well as an ID before the security guard would let them through a keypad-protected door.
Jeff Darby, 63, said he drove all the way from Alderson to be one of the first in line Friday morning.
Darby said he applied for his medical cannabis card in December and has been eagerly awaiting a dispensary to open nearby.
For years, Darby said, he’s been prescribed a range of painkillers to treat his rheumatoid arthritis.
“(The painkillers) never really worked, and then there’s the side effects of all that,” he said.
Darby said he knows medical cannabis will be a much better treatment option for his affliction and just wished West Virginia lawmakers hadn’t taken so long to make it legal.
Nearly five years ago, on April 19, 2017, Gov. Jim Justice signed the state's medical cannabis bill, SB 386, making West Virginia the 29th state to pass a medical cannabis law. The bill passed the Senate in a 28-6 vote, and it passed the House in a 76-24 vote.
“It's natural — something grown right out of the earth,” he said. “To me, that means a lot. It's got to be more healthy than some man-made chemical.”
When asked if he had any experience with cannabis, Darby just laughed and said, “I’m 63 and grew up in the '70s, so that should answer your question.”
Owned by Columbia Care, Cannabist is one of seven medical dispensaries open in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis website.
Of those seven dispensaries located in Williamstown, Huntington, Morgantown, Weston and Parkersburg, only four are listed as “with product.”
The dispensaries “with product” are Columbia Care’s locations in Beckley and Williamstown, which also recently opened, and Trulieve’s Morgantown and Weston locations, which opened in November.
Keri Stan, Columbia Care’s regional manager for cannabis stores in West Virginia, said that although they do intend to offer every medical cannabis product that they legally can, at the moment, the only product they have at the Beckley location is dry flower for vaporization.
“We are hoping to expand on that ... because the program is so new, we've got to get cultivation, they've got to go through the process of getting flower to extract and take through the process and then manufacture it. Flower was kind of the quickest thing to get to market,” she said.
In addition to receiving five dispensary licenses from the state, Columbia Care also has a growers and processors license through the state, which means they can grow and manufacture their own products.
That facility is located in Falling Water, which is in Berkeley County.
Per state guidelines, all cannabis products sold in West Virginia dispensaries must be grown and processed in the state.
Even with limited products, Stan said they’ve had a lot of customers come through the shop, which opened earlier in the week for a soft opening.
She added that the customers have been excited, positive and full of questions.
“It is a new market so everybody's a new patient,” Stan said. “There's been a lot of focus on education. Making sure that people understand the different types of offerings, the different forms of administration ... A lot of people are confused about the rules; (we) just help clarify that as best we can and partner with the state to make sure that everybody's getting accurate information.”
Stan says Columbia Care currently has dispensaries in 17 states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
She added that Columbia Care is also hoping to open two more Cannabist dispensaries in Morgantown and St. Albans in the spring, as well as a fifth location later in 2022.
For more information about Columbia Care's West Virginia locations, go to gocannabist.com/wv.