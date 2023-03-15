charleston, w.va. – Cindy Beane, the state’s medical services commissioner, has been elected by her colleagues as president of the board of directors for the National Association of Medicaid Directors.
NAMD represents leaders of all state Medicaid agencies and the nation’s territories. The board of directors guides the association’s work and represents the perspective of Medicaid programs at the federal level.
Beane has worked at the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) for more than 20 years and was appointed commissioner in 2014. She has extensive experience in mental health program policy development and development of home and community-based programs.
Under her leadership, West Virginia was the first state in the nation to obtain approval for coverage of neonatal abstinence centers, and her team both developed and is administering a Continuum of Care waiver designed to treat substance use disorders among the Medicaid population.
West Virginia has implemented health homes initiatives to improve outcomes for Medicaid members with chronic conditions, including diabetes and bipolar disorder, and expanded managed care to include behavioral health.
West Virginia Medicaid received the 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy for providing specialized managed care for youth in foster care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.