Media day celebrates 11th year of Hatfield-McCoy Trail in Mercer County

BRAMWELL — Engines rumbled and mud flew Wednesday as more than a decade of ATV riding and tourism were celebrated on Mercer County’s branch of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
Representatives of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and other local media rendezvoused outside the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department for an excursion up the local trail system. Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority said that the Pocahontas Trail, Mercer County’s section of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, opened 11 years ago.
“Today is what we call our anniversary,” Lusk said at Bramwell Town Hall. “We opened Memorial Day Weekend 11 years ago and we have all except for two years of Covid have a media ride we call just an annual celebration of the trail’s opening where we’ve brought in press and folks like that to see the trails, and it’s been great. Mayor (Louise) Stoker here is a wonderful host. She looks forward to this annual event. This is not dissimilar to what we did the first year when we invited media and press to say ‘Hey, this is the weekend the trail’s opening.’”
This Memorial Day celebration, which goes on all weekend in town, for the trails opening has an annual event in Bramwell.
“There’s been investments,” Lusk stated. “Folks have adopted the trail system here and we’ve seen lots of businesses. We’ve seen the town as a great partner. The Pocahontas Trail System continues to grow not just in Bramwell, but in Bluewell and throughout this area and region; so for us, this is just celebrating what was just a great idea, this trail opening. It should be something we continue to celebrate and it has provided a lot of jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities to local businesses.”
Members of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department drove the guests up local trails to the trailhead facility in Coaldale, through mud puddles and back for lunch at the Corner Shop in downtown Bramwell.
Stoker greeted the guests and joined them for lunch afterward.
“We have seen many changes in this whole area in these years since the trail opened,” she said. “Well, the biggest change, of course, would be so much more traffic through the town; however, if we have had changes in the economy, and this was an economic move, it was to latch onto this opportunity that was offered to us to better our economy. What I see here is how it has helped every community around us on both sides of the state line. It’s helped Montcalm, Bluewell. The river road between here and Montcalm is just full of life. Businesses have opened up. That’s what I’ve seen. The boom in the economy.”