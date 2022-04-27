Meals and wheels: Bluefield angling to create Food Truck Incubator Program for region

BLUEFIELD — Anyone interested in starting a food truck business may soon get a chance to learn how it’s done and start one of their own.
Jim Spencer, economic development director for the City of Bluefield and director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), told city board members Tuesday he is applying for a grant to create a regional Food Truck Incubator Program.
A POWER grant from Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for $400,000 is being sought for the program, which must include a local match of 20 percent, or $100,000, of the total $500,000 needed. The city has pledged that match.
Spencer said the average revenue of a food truck in the U.S. is between $250,000 and $500,000 a year.
“It’s hard work, but there is potential for a good entrepreneurial program there,” he said.
Partnerships with other economic development authorities in the Region I Planning and Development District of Southern West Virginia have been forged, he said, with BEDA taking the lead.
“We are applying on behalf of 11 counties,” he said.
Spencer said those who participate in the program will be helped to get their culinary food certification, build a business plan (including needed classes), and take a driving course for a truck.
Each participant will be able to use one of the two trucks the program will have to set up at different locations and have it for 60 days to practice on food, menu and services.
“The goal would be to start 12 new businesses in the region each year,” he said.
The Mercer County Technical Education Center would also be involved.
“They have a very nice commercial kitchen there,” he said, adding that other food service entities in the region would also be involved.
Because of Spencer’s previous business incubator projects, like the Commercialization Station, many support services for entrepreneurs have already been set up.
Mayor Ron Martin said the city “is more than happy to be a part of this,” and he read a resolution of support.
The resolution cited BEDA’s previous successes and the national market size of the food truck industry, which was $1.2 billion last year with an expected growth of 3.4 percent this year.
A Food Truck Association for the region will be chartered by BEDA, he said, and one eventually for the state.
The board agreed to pledge the $100,000, but Spencer will also seek the money elsewhere, from foundations or American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Martin said it is a “really cool idea.”
“We have a board that allows us to be creative,” Spencer said. “We need to stay on the cutting edge of being creative.”
Food trucks have gained in popularity.
Princeton’s Chuck Mathena Center will host its annual Food Truck Frenzy and Festival on June 25.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com