Meadows commemoration set for Saturday, Oct. 8

Gov. Jim Justice will be in Beckley on Saturday, Oct. 8, to honor and commemorate a former Mountain State governor who also hailed from Beckley when local dignitaries dedicate the Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard.
The Legislature approved the designation of the Beckley by-pass in honor of Meadows in 2020, but Covid delayed an official commemorative event until now.
Meadows was the 22nd governor of West Virginia, serving from 1945 to 1949. He was the first governor of West Virginia to be born in the 20th century, coming into the world on Feb. 11, 1904.
Gov. Justice is the third Beckley native to serve as governor. Hulett C. Smith, like Meadows a Democrat, was the second Beckleyan in state history to be elected governor, term-limited to serving one term from 1965 to 1969. Justice won his first term in office, running as a Democrat before flipping to the Republican Party a little more than a year after taking office.
According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia, Meadows’ mother hoped her son would become a Baptist minister, but he ultimately followed his father into politics.
While growing up, Meadows often appeared in minstrel shows, comedies, and dramas in his community. His penchant for acting carried over to his undergraduate years at Washington and Lee University and into his adult career when he established Beckley’s Little Theater and men’s chorus, according to the encyclopedia.
After graduating from college, Meadows entered law school at the University of Alabama, where he received his degree in 1927. After working a year in a Birmingham law firm, he returned to Beckley and set up his own practice.
In 1930, the Raleigh County Democrat was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates. Two years later he left the Legislature and won election as prosecuting attorney in Raleigh County.
In 1934, Meadows married Nancy Massie of Clifton Forge, Va, a marriage that produced four daughters.
Not content with county office, Meadows captured the post of state attorney general in 1936 and was reelected in 1940.
In May 1942, Gov. Matthew Mansfield Neely appointed Meadows to fill the vacant Tenth Circuit judgeship, to which he won election to a full term in 1943.
Meadows, described in the encyclopedia as "popular and congenial," jumped into the 1944 Democratic gubernatorial primary, winning 52 of the 55 counties. He went on to a 64,000-vote victory over Republican D. Boone Dawson of Charleston in the general election.
The sponsors of the commemorative event, slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 117 Beckley Plaza, are the Raleigh County Commission, the City of Beckley and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
Meadows has one surviving daughter, Lynne, who will be in attendance with about six grandchildren, coming to the event from several states.
After leaving office in 1949, Meadows opened a law office in Charleston and also dabbled in oil and gas ventures. He died at the age of 57 in 1961 from heart and kidney problems.
Jay Quesenbery, administrator for the Raleigh County Commission, will serve as master of ceremonies for the commemoration.
Local historian, businessman and council member Tom Sopher will introduce the family.
Gov. Justice will give a dedication address after which Michelle Rotellini, president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber off Commerce, will head up the ribbon cutting.
