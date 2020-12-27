The new year presents an opportunity for positive change, and the Meadow River Valley Association is setting the pace, releasing a strategic plan to guide the region for the next five years.
Focusing on community revitalization and including a future vision for the community, along with an action plan to realize that vision, the plan is designed to advance critical community and economic development initiatives in the valley, as well as serve as a resource to encourage coordinated investments by public and private funders.
The Meadow River Valley Association Inc. (MRVA) is a nonprofit organization that formed in the aftermath of the devastating 2016 flood that hit Greenbrier County particularly hard, both in terms of loss of property and loss of life. Since its founding in 2018, the MRVA has spearheaded a rebranding of Greenbrier County’s western end and a portion of eastern Fayette County as the Meadow River Valley, a region that includes Rainelle, Rupert, Quinwood and several unincorporated communities.
The 2020-25 strategic plan was created through a community engagement process that included a series of community gatherings that served to glean the public’s input on priorities and need in the valley. Participants ranged from private individuals and local businesses to government entities and an assortment of organizations.
Emerging from those brainstorming sessions, the MRVA decided to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the relocation of Rupert Elementary School to transform the school’s former campus into the Meadow River Valley Community Center. That transformation is the strategic plan’s top, near-term priority, according to a media release announcing the plan’s unveiling online at https://meadowriverorg.files.wordpress.com/2020/12/wvh040-blueprint-strategic-plan_mrv.pdf.
Key initiatives included in the strategic plan:
• Objective 1 is pulling together a network of partners who support and can aid in the revitalization of the Meadow River Valley.
• Objective 2 is building a project team for the Meadow River Valley Community Center that will join with planning experts to repurpose the former Rupert school campus.
• Objective 3 is designing and implementing a plan for the MRV Community Center that serves the needs of area residents.
• Objective 4 is assembling a coordinated Meadow River Valley volunteer program, matching needs with those who want to get involved.
People who are interested in helping to realize this new direction for the Meadow River Valley may contact David Lumsden by emailing lumsdenwv@hotmail.com or calling 304-646-0798.
•••
The comprehensive plan outlines an ambitious schedule to complete the steps necessary to achieve the MRVA’s goals.
The nonprofit is already on target to wrap up the development of an outreach/mailing list to identify potential partners in early 2021. Development of an outreach letter is on a parallel path. Plans are also in place to join or submit applications to those organizations and to work with the partners thus secured to develop a calendar of MRVA and partner events.
Several “action steps” outlined to effectuate the transfer of property, structures and assets of the former Rupert Elementary School campus to the MRV and its partners have already been completed. Those steps include conducting environmental studies, identifying funding for assessments and completing a survey.
Yet to come are such major steps as identifying a developer to oversee the community center project and creating a long-term business/management plan for the community center, including staffing.
Ongoing needs identified at the community center site are high-speed internet service and transportation.
Future plans for the former school property include providing housing and support for men coming out of short-term treatment centers as they prepare to re-enter society. That project is under the leadership of the nonprofit God’s Way Home.
In addition, the MRVA — with the help of community partners such as the Robert C. Byrd Clinic and Rainelle Medical Center — hopes to develop a primary care medical clinic on the former school’s campus.
Still in the planning stages are additions in services, such as providing affordable senior housing and programming, providing office space and developing a child care educator training center.
