One of the many celebrations shelved in 2020 due to Covid-19 will resume in August when the annual Meadow Bridge Homecoming is held.
Last year's event was supposed to include a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the town, which was first known as Montrado, then Clute, before it officially became Meadow Bridge in 1920. Since the centennial celebration was postponed a year ago as the Meadow Bridge Homecoming was canceled, organizers opted to proceed with the anniversary this year when the 33rd annual homecoming event is held Aug. 6 and 7. The theme will be "Celebrating 100 Years of our Town."
"We're looking forward to the homecoming this year," said Randall Patterson, a member of the organizing committee. "We're looking for a large crowd of people from out of state who haven't been able to travel.
"We're hoping to get a lot of participation, a lot of interest."
The festival opens on Friday, Aug. 6, with a 6 p.m. parade.
"We hope everyone will get creative with entries that represent our history from the 1920s through the present," read a portion of a press release promoting the festival. Trophies will be awarded to the best of visiting fire departments, floats, horses, cars, off-road vehicles, marching groups, as well as for miscellaneous entries which show initiative.
The homecoming weekend will provide an opportunity for "new and old friends (to) get together for some food, music, competition, fun and laughter," according to the press release.
Miss Flame 2019 is welcome to participate in the parade, and contestants for the 2020 pageant who were never recognized are expected to join the parade along with 2021 contestants.
An awards ceremony will follow the parade. Trophies will be presented, and Miss Flame winners will be announced.
DJ Penny will play dance music throughout the rest of the evening on Friday. Food and refreshments will be provided by Mont's Place Concession and the committee volunteer concession. Visitors are urged to sign the guest book and receive their ticket to be eligible for a door prize drawing that will occur on both Friday and Saturday night. Individuals must be present to win.
Donations are being accepted now and throughout the festival to be eligible for a money giveaway and a gun giveaway. Individuals don't have to be present to win.
Saturday, Aug. 7 activities will feature several contests. Baking contest, agriculture contest and pet show contestants will register from 9 to 9:30 a.m. All contest winners will be announced following judging, which is usually around 11 a.m.
Entertainment will begin at noon. IE Designs by Tonya Mills with Sarah & the MBHS Expressionists will conduct extreme finger painting. The painting is being donated and will be auctioned later in the evening.
Patterson will make a presentation on Meadow Bridge history at 1 p.m.
As Saturday wears on, Dr. Travis Riddle and the Meadow Bridge High School Jazz Ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. Festival-goers can play Bingo at 4 p.m. After that, traditional country music with the Thomas Taylor Band is set for 5 p.m. A corn hole contest begins at 6 p.m., and DJ Penny signs in again at 8 p.m. to provide dance music for the evening. A karaoke contest will be included in the evening entertainment.
There will be festival-themed T-shirts and caps for sale beginning Friday evening.
Craft booths and vendors will be set up on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Concessions will open again on Saturday, and there will be door prize drawings throughout the event. Baked goods, agriculture entries and some donated items will be auctioned during entertainment breaks on Saturday night.
Prize winners will be drawn at about 10 p.m., and a fireworks display will close the festival at 11 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to make the festival a success. Anyone with some time to spare, or needing further information on the various activities, can contact a committee member.
For more information, call one of the following: president, Eula Judy, 304-484-6315; crafting, Patricia Jones, 304-484-7903; pets, Randall Patterson, 304-484-7615; baking, Beverly Walker, 304-484-7641; and agriculture, Marty Rae Walker-Owen, 304-578-7921.