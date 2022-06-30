The Meadow Bridge Homecoming Festival scheduled for Aug. 5-6 has been canceled.
The Meadow Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, the Meadow Bridge Kiwanis and a group of volunteer citizens organized and funded the first event in 1988. It has been held yearly with the exception of the Covid lockdown in 2020. This would have been the 34th event.
The press release noted, "Our small town has little to offer in way of entertainment or places to socialize. The event is intended to provide a 'homecoming' for townspeople and guests. It is a weekend to enjoy some local activity, competitions, and a chance to visit and listen to music."
According to the press release, as plans were getting underway for the 2022 festival, the volunteer committee received a notice from the Meadow Bridge Volunteer Fire Department. The letter stated that they no longer wished to host this event.
The organizing committee discussed several locations as a possible venue to have this year’s event, but none seemed adequate to host the activities that they are accustomed to having.
The organizers added, "We apologize to those who have planned vacations and reunions around this event. We regret that we cannot have a festival this year, but we are continuing to work towards a solution. We are hopeful that we can revamp and have a wonderful 2023. Your continued support is very important."
If you have suggestions or comments, please mail them to Meadow Bridge Homecoming Festival, PO Box 430, Meadow Bridge, WV 25976. Follow the group on Facebook at Meadow Bridge Homecoming.