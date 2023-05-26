Beckley, W.Va. – Candice Meade, owner of Posh Manna Cake Art & Bakery in Shady Spring, is casting a developmental eye on the former Chase Building in downtown Beckley with plans to turn the abandoned facility into a boutique hotel with an estimated 40 to 60 guest rooms.
Meade’s project, which started as a dream, is advancing. She will be pitching her idea to potential investors as one of 33 entrepreneurs invited to the May 31-June 1 Investor Convening virtual conference being held by Opportunity Appalachia, an Appalachian Regional Commission-funded project led by Appalachian Community Capital.
Meade’s renovation project is estimated at $10 million.
To enhance guests’ stays and make available to the local community, Meade is planning amenities that will include a bakery café and a gift shop area which will showcase local artisans and products.
Also planned is a Speakeasy restaurant/lounge that will feature a menu of tapas, small plates with specialty cocktails, mocktails, fine wines, and craft beers.
A rooftop area is envisioned that would be open to the public or reserved for private events.
Meade has over 20 years of experience in the real estate field and six years running her home-based bakery.
The proposed hotel would be the only hotel in downtown Beckley and, according to the project’s profile prepared for the conference, would "enhance tourism by providing an experience-based boutique hotel that capitalizes on the new national park designation of the New River Gorge, 20 minutes north."
Meade is estimating 75 jobs would be created in the hotel with the intent to offer profit sharing, bonuses, retirement plan and health insurance.
Teaming with the WVU Tech campus, the hotel would work with WVU Tech’s culinary and hospitality departments to provide internships and quality careers for graduates.
The business, referred to as "N.600” in the project’s profile, also intends to support employment opportunities for the unemployed, underemployed and people facing barriers to employment.
Through grants and technical assistance from the WV Hive, Downtown Appalachia, and Opportunity Appalachia, Meade’s project plans are near completion.
According to a press release, a support team of subject matter experts from across the U.S. is working to produce a feasibility study, architectural renderings, capital access projections and more for the boutique hotel.
This project is being pitched as “the anchor” for Beckley’s downtown revitalization.
Meade is working with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and its WV Hive.
“We worked with Candice to determine that this building had a considerable amount of potential and Candice’s vision was infectious,” said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, in a press release. “All of us at the WV Hive and NRGRDA wish Candice the best of luck in making connections and landing investors at the investor convening.”
The Investor Convening will feature 33 Opportunity Appalachia-supported projects seeking to develop relationships with investment partners.
The intended audience for the convening includes banks, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), New Markets Tax Credit CDEs, Historic Tax Credit investors, Opportunity Funds (QOFs), crowdfunding platforms, federal and state grant makers, philanthropy, community and economic development leaders, business owners and developers, and elected officials from Appalachia.
