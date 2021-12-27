WHEELING — U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley says his support of the federal infrastructure bill passed by Congress was “the right thing to do for West Virginia,” even if he is being called out for it by an expected opponent in the Republican primary next year.
McKinley — who represents West Virginia’s current 1st U.S. House District — had words to say in his own defense against attacks being lodged against him by Rep. Alex Mooney — the Eastern Panhandle Republican who presently represents West Virginia current 2nd U.S. House District.
Following redistricting this year, both McKinley and Mooney have announced they will seek the Republican nomination to represent a newly created 2nd House District seat that includes northern West Virginia counties, as well as those in the Eastern Panhandle.
Mooney has launched a series of salvos over different mediums attacking McKinley as one of 13 Republicans in the House who voted last month in favor of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“I’ve heard this is his style,” McKinley said of Mooney during a recent event in Moundsville. “I want the truth to come out. I hope people will understand what we’ve done, that what I’m being attacked for on the infrastructure bill was for West Virginia.
“I have no qualms about what I’ve done. I may have stood up against my party. I may have stood up against Donald Trump on this. But it was the right thing to do for West Virginia, and that is how I’m going to vote.”
The infrastructure act came with a price tag to taxpayers of $1.2 trillion.
The new 2nd U.S. House District in West Virginia includes all the counties in the Northern Panhandle — Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler and Wetzel. It also takes in those in the Eastern Panhandle, including Berkeley, Hamphsire, Hardy, Jefferson and Morgan counties.
Other counties in the 2nd U.S. House District include Barbour, Doddridge, Grant, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Pleasants, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Wood.
Mooney, a former chairman of the Maryland Republican Party, and his family reside in Charles Town in Jefferson County.