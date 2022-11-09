All incumbent House of Delegates members in Mercer County were reelected Tuesday, but the McDowell County Democratic incumbent lost.
Republican Anita Hall of Welch defeated incumbent Del. Ed Evans in the 36th District.
Hall received 1,951 votes to Evans’ 1,357.
Mercer County Republican Delegates Marty Gearheart, Dr. Joe Ellington and Doug Smith will return to Charleston in January for another session.
In the 37th District (Bluefield area), Gearheart was challenged by Democrat Skip Crane.
The final unofficial results showed Gearheart with 2,547 votes to Crane’s 1,552 votes.
“I can’t thank the voters of the new 37th District enough for the confidence they have shown in me,” Gearheart said.
“I am humbled and plan to double down on my efforts to reduce the burden of government on our wallets while enhancing the way of life we enjoy.”
In the 38th District (Princeton), Ellington bested his Democrat opponent Tina Russell, garnering 3,198 votes to Russell’s 1,116.
Smith ran unopposed in the 39th District, picking up 3,983 votes.
“I can’t begin to express my gratitude for all the support in my reelection to the West Virginia House of Delegates,” he said. “While I was lucky enough to run unopposed I am humbled by the support from all the voters. Thank you for getting out and voting. I look forward to continue representing West Virginia, Mercer County and the new 39th District. Again, my sincere thank you to everyone for your vote of confidence.”
A small portion of Mercer County is included in District 41, with part of Summers and Raleigh counties.
Republican Del. Jordan Maynor ran unopposed for that seat.
In the 40th District (Monroe and part of Summers), incumbent Republican Roy Cooper was reelected, picking up 2,971 votes.
Democratic challenger Becky Crabtree garnered 1,112 votes and Libertarian Jonathon Fain received 204 votes.
Incumbent 6th District state Sen. Mark Maynard was well ahead of his opponent, Democrat Tiffany Clemins.
With three of four counties in the 6th District reporting, Maynard was leading 15,474 to Clemins’ 4,858.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.